Lake native Lonnie Cravins will be adding to his resume this December as he takes part in a Lifetime original movie. Centered around the lives of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, “Patsy and Loretta” will be a display of the musical careers and friendship of the two stars. Megan Hilty from Smash is set to play Cline, while Broadway star Jessie Mueller will portray Lynn.

Lake native Lonnie Cravins will be adding to his resume this December as he takes part in a Lifetime original movie. Centered around the lives of Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, “Patsy and Loretta” will be a display of the musical careers and friendship of the two stars. Megan Hilty from Smash is set to play Cline, while Broadway star Jessie Mueller will portray Lynn.

Working on both music and acting in Nashville, Cravins moved to the city in 1998 after graduating from School of the Osage. Originally born in Flint, Mich., Cravens moved to the Lake in 1979 when he was just one-year-old. Since then, he has been on the fast track to stardom as he has performed with a number of other musicians and is now in the acting business.

Cravins says the movie is a drama that will be a great film for anyone interested in Cline and Lynn, or just a fan of country music in general. He says Lynn was at the filming while he was doing his part and was great to meet. In his role, under the name Michael, Cravins plays a casino worker. He says that his main scene sees him get into a fight with Cline’s son. Though the role isn’t huge, he was very excited to be able to take the part.

“I’m excited about it,” Cravins said. “It’s a really awesome story, it feels very real.”

Looking forward, Cravins says he already is setting up times to work on another movie. He plans to make a stop at the lake in July and see all the friends and family that helped him get to the place he’s at now.