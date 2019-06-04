Harry S. Truman Lake rose to record pool on May 31, 2019 and continues to rise. Currently, the lake is 33 feet above normal pool and currently releasing 40,000 cubic feet of water per second from the surcharge pool. It is anticipated releases will be increased as space becomes available downstream on the Osage and Missouri Rivers. Rainfall may impact the timing and magnitude of releases that are required.

Harry S. Truman Lake rose to record pool on May 31, 2019 and continues to rise. Currently, the lake is 33 feet above normal pool and currently releasing 40,000 cubic feet of water per second from the surcharge pool. It is anticipated releases will be increased as space becomes available downstream on the Osage and Missouri Rivers. Rainfall may impact the timing and magnitude of releases that are required.



The roadway across Harry S. Truman Dam is closed until further notice. The only Corps of Engineers' boat ramp open at this time is Berry Bend High Water Ramp. Cooper Creek ATV Area and Corps swimming beaches will remain closed until further notice. Thibaut Point Campground is currently open. Camping reservations that are cancelled due to flood closures will be fully refunded. For information on camping reservations, call the reservation hotline at 877-444-6777.



Additionally, boaters should be cautious of floating debris, bridges and power lines crossing the lake as there is very little clearance at this time.



"Impacts to us is very significant right now," said Rich Chiles, supervisory program manager. "We have lot of water. We're going to be flood fighting for some time."



The Kansas City District would like to remind the public to wear a life jacket while on or near the water. Be vigilant of the safety risks associated with high water such as floating debris or obstructions covered by high water which can create dangerous boating conditions. Expect the unexpected and be prepared. Do not drive or walk into flood waters on the road. Any time you come to a flooded road please turn around, don't drown! Never enter standing or moving water to cross a road. Keep a distance from flooded buildings or other manmade structures due to potential risk of electrical shock or other underwater hazards.



For more information regarding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Harry S. Truman Lake contact us at (660) 438-7317 ext. 1.



For detailed information view the video here: https://youtu.be/cg7WqIdrMXM