Residents of and visitors to the Lake of the Ozarks will be all smiles - and wagging tails - during the 2019 Canine Cannonball at Dog Days Bar & Grill, Friday through Sunday, June 7-9.

Residents of and visitors to the Lake of the Ozarks will be all smiles - and wagging tails - during the 2019 Canine Cannonball at Dog Days Bar & Grill, Friday through Sunday, June 7-9.

The Canine Cannonball is a popular Dock Dogs-sponsored dock-jumping competition that attracts crowds in the thousands to watch all the furry athletes in action. This free and entertaining Lake of the Ozarks summer tradition is like water olympics for dogs.

The Cannonball tests a dog's physical prowess in three water-based categories: the Big Air Wave (dock jumping for distance), Extreme Vertical (high jump) and Speed Retrieve (fetching). The Cannonball takes place at Dog Days Bar & Grill, located at 1232 Jeffries Road in Osage Beach or on the 19-mile marker by water. Dog Days has been the waterside host for this entertaining event since its Lake of the Ozarks debut 13 years ago.

Events begin in the afternoon on Friday, June 7 with registration and practice rounds starting at 1 p.m. followed by three rounds of the Big Air Wave, each taking place at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

On Saturday, registration and practice rounds begin at 10 a.m. prior to three more rounds of the Big Air Wave at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The afternoon's events conclude with the Extreme Vertical at 5:30 p.m.

The Cannonball wraps up on Sunday with registration and practice rounds beginning at 10 a.m. before the final two heats of the Big Air Wave competition at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Speed Retrieve takes place at 3 p.m. before the Big Air Wave finals at 5 p.m. There will be plenty of fun and entertainment at Dog Days throughout the weekend. This popular dining spot, which has been named one of the best waterfront restaurants at the Lake by several notable publications, features a diverse menu of hot eats and frozen drinks. Dog Days has two swimming pools available for their guests' enjoyment, a swim-up bar, indoor and outdoor music stages and many boat slips for those arriving by water.

Dog Days hosts live music on both Friday and Saturday evenings: DJ Dr. Cheese will be spinning jams on Friday and The Rosy Hips will be playing dance-inducing tunes on Saturday night. While all Cannonball events are free for spectators, money raised through donations will benefit the Dogwood Animal Shelter, a no-kill shelter in Osage Beach. The shelter also will have pets on-site available for adoption all three days of the Cannonball. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered and are up to date with their vaccines. A complete roster of adoptable pets is available at www.DASLakeoftheOzarks.com. To find out more details about the Lake of the Ozarks Canine Cannonball, the Dock Dogs program, or to register a canine athlete, visit www.DockDogs.com.

Visitors looking to plan a weekend (or week) around the Canine Cannonball can choose from full-service luxury resorts, family-owned resorts, charming bed and breakfasts, rustic cabins, campgrounds and RV parks, spacious vacation rental homes and condominiums, as well as hotels and motels.