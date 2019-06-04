Myrna Blaine, Consumer Supports Director for Camden County Developmental Disability Resources, is one of only 22 local government employees across the state being recognized as a Local Government Hero in LAGERS’ first Local Government Hero Award.

Blaine has been chosen as one of three finalists who will be recognized at the LAGERS’ Annual Meeting in Springfield, Mo. in October, where the winner will be announced.

“I believe living a life of service is the highest form of love,” Blaine says, “I like to know I have made a difference in someone's life.”

Nominees were submitted across the state by coworkers of these recipients that embody the values and dedication it takes to be the best in their fields, out working as a public servant every day to make our communities better.

The coworker who nominated Blaine says “Myrna is a LAGERS Local Government Hero because of her dedication and commitment to the developmentally disabled population and their families. Myrna goes above and beyond to ensure persons with developmental disabilities are provided the greatest level of supports needed to assist with their independence. She is committed to providing her staff with training and resources to meet the needs of each client while reinforcing their self-dignity, self-respect, health and wellbeing.”