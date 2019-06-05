Bobby Lee Brown, age 54, of Decaturville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home in Decaturville. Bobby was born June 28, 1964 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Bobby J. and Jacqueline (Skelton) Brown.

Bobby was a carpenter and worked most of his life in construction. When he wasn't hard at work, Bobby enjoyed spending time outdoors, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He also loved NASCAR and enjoyed watching his favorite drivers.

Bobby is survived by his sons, Alex Adams of Wentzville, Missouri and Vincent Adams and fiancé, Jesse, of Alaska; his daughter, Brandi Brown and fiancé Mike Monreal, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren, Nina, Peyton, Clara, Travis, Kayla, and Mikey. He is also survived by his mother Jackie Wallander and husband, Jerry, of Decaturville, Missouri; his sister, Sharon Krumm and husband, Danny, of Sunset Hills, Missouri; his longtime friend and fishing buddy, Alan Prescott; along with several other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Bobby J. Brown; his brother, Bradley Brown; and his nephew, Matthew Keeling. Visitation will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdenton, Missouri.

Visitation and Services in St. Louis will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Baue Funeral Home in O'Fallon, Missouri. Visitation will be from 10:00 am- 12:00 pm and services at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in O'Fallon.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.