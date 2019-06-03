Youth Tennis Clinic

Camdenton Parks and the United States Tennis Association will host a Youth Tennis Clinic from 10 a.m.-12 p.m June 6. This free clinic is for children ages 7-17 and includes morning snacks, drinks and tennis. Bring a racket and wear sneakers.

Family Fun Run

A Family Fun Run will be held by boat or car to raise money for the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout charities June 7&8. A meet and greet will be held June 7 at the Big Thunder Family Boating Center in Osage Beach. The Fun Run starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, end ing at Captain Ron’s.

Canine Cannonball

Canine Cannonball, a dog agility competition, is held at Dog Days June 7-9. Dogs will compete in a variety of jumping contests. Free admission for spectators but anyone can enter by going to www.dockdogs.com.