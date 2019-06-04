Rape, sodomy and molestation charges filed in 2016 against a former school bus driver for the Climax Springs School District have been dropped and new charges have been filed. In the meantime, the defendant has been released on his own recognizance.

On May 31, Joel H. Stoner, of Macks Creek, was charged with 2 counts of felony sodomy, rape and a misdemeanor charge of child molestation for incidents that allegedly took place several years ago. He was originally charged in Dec. of 2016.

The case had been sent to Laclede County on a change of venue but those charges have since been dismissed. The original charges carried a bond of $500,000. The charges stem from allegations that while employed as a bus driver, Stoner developed a relationship with the victim and a younger cousin. He was fired from the school district prior to the original charges for unrelated reasons.

Stoner is accused of continuing a relationship with the victim after losing his job. It is unclear why the original charges were dismissed.