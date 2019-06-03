Missouri Governor Mike Parson met with local officials on Monday and toured the flood damage in Northeast Missouri at three stops: Hannibal, Canton and Clarskville.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency continues to coordinate with state and local officials, the National Weather Service, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers while ongoing flooding affects many areas across the state. SEMA has assisted with flood fighting resources in 33 counties.

Twenty-eight levee breaches have been reported across the state:

— In Hannibal, the Mississippi River crested at 30.15 feet on June 1, as the second highest record in history.

— In Canton, the Mississippi River crested at 27.11 feet on June 1, as the third highest record in history.

— In Clarksville, earlier projections called for river levels to brush within an inch or so of record heights, but due to some upstream levee breaches the river level forecast has changed.

With more rain expected locally and upstream, there is a possibility for a secondary crest in the foreseeable future.

Temporary barriers totaling 1,560 feet in length around businesses in the downtown area have been built. Storms from June 1 have left 27 homes out of power and have caused some flooding around the water treatment facility. SEMA has coordinated the deployment of two pumps and two generators to keep the facility online.

"This is all about people helping people, communities helping communities, and continuing to assist each other during these tough times. Working together, we're going to battle this flood for the long haul,"Governor Parson said. "The flooding is devastating, and we're not out of it yet. Today was about witnessing firsthand how Missourians are rallying together to support each other and sharing with local cities that we are here to help."

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, there are approximately 382 roads closed in 56 counties due to flooding.

Governor Parson activated the Missouri National Guard on May 27 and has deployed for flood fighting assistance in Brunswick, Canton, Clarksville, Hannibal, Hardin and Norborne. A mission in Jefferson City includes staging vehicles for high-water rescue.

Missouri Department of Corrections offenders from Women’s Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center; Boonville and Tipton Correctional Centers and Eastern Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center are helping with sandbagging efforts in Clarksville, Norborne, New Franklin and Kimmswick.