A driver from Linn Creek died as a result of an accident Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Bryan B. Means, 56, of Linn Creek, was declared deceased after an accident in Camden County.

The 1995 Buick Regal was totaled after the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. The vehicle returned to the roadway, overturned and ejected the driver. Means was pronounced dead at the scene. This is Troop F's first fatality of June and the 23rd of the year.

Means was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.