Last year, after hearing repeated complaints about the city’s shortage of qualified electric linemen, I asked around. Like similar worries about our corps of mixed refuse collection personnel, we tend to take this sort of commentary lightly, but I believe it’s time to give these bread-and-butter issues more serious attention.

The city has an obligation, first and foremost, to make sure basic infrastructure functions are operable, meaning the garbage must be effectively and successfully managed and when we flip the switch the lights come on.

These things happen not by magic but because of nitty-gritty work by diligent and competent city employees. As Columbia continues to grow pressure mounts on these kinds of jobs. We all know this but unless reminded, we forget. The time to pay attention is before the lights flicker or we have to wait an extra day to dispose of trash.

With this tutorial in mind, we arrive at a moment of transition in city management. Interim City Manager John Glascock brings a fresh perspective and delivers his first State of the City report. His central theme: City employees are “overworked and underpaid.”

Sure, you might say, but now is the time to notice the essential job facing citizens and officials as the next city operating budgets are made: At a time when municipal revenue is under pressure and city growth requires more operating resources, how shall the stretch be made? This is the essential issue facing the council. It can legitimately report to city constituents the need to devote more resources to city line employees.

Aside from that basic issue, Glascock and his interim police chief, Geoff Jones, continue to move toward more functional community policing. Everyone hereabouts — officials, officers and citizens — is in favor of the idea. The police department already has made a credible but only tentative start. The matter of adequate resources is a central issue. Police managers and personnel advocates often say community policing can’t occur unless we add more new officers than the city can afford, a proposition quelling additional progress.

Glascock and Jones seem willing to plod through that argument with plans to do community oriented policing as an ordinary way of doing business. “Interim Chief Jones and I agree that community-policing is just good policing,” Glascock said. “It’s a philosophy that is lived every day in police work.”

That’s an idea sure to please advocacy groups that have been saying much the same thing for quite a while, more workable than the “big deal” approach that has seemed so formidable in the past.

As the city council moves toward a permanent management structure it certainly makes sense for it to consider the obvious advantages of sticking with Glascock, Jones & Co.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

Not being heard is no reason for silence.

—Victor Hugo