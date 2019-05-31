The third citywide cleanup in Independence is Saturday, and organizers anticipate far more than 100 people at seven locations around the city.

“We're trying to encourage more groups than just the chamber, the EDC and the school districts,” said Tom Waters, owner of Corporate Copy Print and a recent board chairperson of the Independence Chamber of Commerce. “Rotary picked up the flag on that, and they're going to take care of Rotary Park and try to work on Rock Creek.”

Organizers had picked out six prior locations, with cleanup starting at 8 a.m.:

• Truman Road, from Van Horn High School going east.

• The intersection of Missouri 291 and Truman Road.

• The intersection of M-291 and 23rd Street.

• The intersection of M-291/Interstate 470 and U.S. 40

• 23rd Street, from Crysler Avenue west toward Sterling Avenue

• Area of U.S. 40/I-70/Sterling.

The fact three locations include M-291 is no coincidence. The Truman/291 intersection has been a cleanup spot the past two years.

“It's the route that heads to one of the landfills (Courtney Ridge), so it tends to catch trash,” Waters said.

Waters said organizers had a goal to get 15 to 20 people signed up for each location, “and we've got those filled up, plus more. I wouldn't be surprised to see 120 people helping out.”

Walk-ups are welcome at all sites, though volunteers are asked to arrive about 7:30 a.m. at the various cleanup sites. Independence police officers – many of them volunteering – will be at each site helping with traffic.

“We'd like to see more, individuals or groups – church groups, service groups,” Waters said.