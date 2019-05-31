The 1997 Chevy Tahoe lost control and skid off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle collided with an embankment and returned to the roadway. The vehicle was overturned and the driver was ejected.

A driver from Climax Springs died as a result of an accident Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Levi A. Capek, 19, of Sunrise Beach, declared deceased after an accident in Camden County.

The 1997 Chevy Tahoe lost control and skid off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle collided with an embankment and returned to the roadway. The vehicle was overturned and the driver was ejected. Capek was pronounced deceased at the scene. This is the 8th fatality for Troop F in May and the 22nd in 2019.

Capek was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.