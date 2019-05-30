Mr. Pat Scrivener, age 46 of Warsaw, MO, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Columbia, MO. He was born June 16, 1972, in Osceola, MO, to Donald Eugene and Lana Marlene (Pilgrim) Scrivener. Pat worked in construction and most recently in Logging.

He is preceded in death by his first wife Waylene Scrivener. Pat is survived by his sons: Tyler Scrivener and his wife Sarah, and Travis Scrivener and his fiancée Searra Stiles; his parents: Donald and Lana Scrivener; one brother Donald Scrivener, Jr. and his wife Shanty; one sister Grace Scrivener and her boyfriend Myles Cantrell; three grandchildren: Trevor, Chloe, and Olivia; two step-sons: Shawn and Jason Kozicki; his wife Shawna Scrivener; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Pitts Chapel with Rev. Terry Gentry officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Timbers Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.