Osage National Golf Resort and Camden on the Lake Resort will host the third annual Folds of Honor Charity Event at Camden on the Lake Resort, Horny Toad Entertainment Complex and Osage National Golf Resort on June 14-17. Folds of Honor provides “…educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.” This charity event features Dr. Zhivegas on Camden on the Lake’s outdoor stage on Friday and Saturday nights (June 14 & 15). The concerts are free. One dollar from every Budweiser purchased will go to Folds of Honor. The weekend fundraiser caps off with a golf tournament at Osage National Golf Resort on Monday, June 17.

“We can’t thank our military enough for their service and sacrifice. We are honored to be a part of this charity fundraiser for Folds of Honor,” Ryan Manselle, general manager of Osage National Golf Resort, said.

Golf sponsorships are available. Options include building a team, purchasing a sponsorship package and sponsoring a hole. For more information, email sales@camdenonthelake.com or call 573-365-5620..