With the weather putting clouds over the annual plant sale the local residents still came out to support our scholarship goal. David Owen Snyder will receive the 2019 award from the garden club The smaller left over plants from the sale will be given away during the Hillbilly Fair in September at the clubs booth for children in the playground area With the plant sale completed the club moved on to another project by holding a flower show. “AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL” patriotic theme, with Eldon Garden Club at Elks Lodge 174 Elk Lane in Laurie, June 22, 1-4 pm, free to the public. These two projects support Federated garden Clubs of Missouri themes: Planting America and Keeping Missouri Blooming For more club info contact Marinea Mehrhoff 374-3127 or Mary Bullock 374-1151 PROVIDED