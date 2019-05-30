The Lake Area Community Orchestra will be staging one of its free Summer Concerts at Eldon Air Park on Tuesday, June 11, beginning at 7:00 pm. Community members and visitors are cordially invited to attend. Please bring a chair with you for this concert. In the event of rain, it will be held at First Baptist Church.

The 45 participants in the orchestra range in age from high school to the 80's and come from many communities surrounding the Lake of the Ozarks including Eldon.

There is some great music in store for us at these concerts. Selections include:Caribbean Rondo, Duke Ellington in Concert, Star Trek Through The Years, Ray Charles Music: A Man and His Soul, Selections from Chicago, and Waltz No. 2 by Shostakovich. And we close with Sousa's Stars and Stripes Forever.