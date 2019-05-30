The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for MCS Rentals at 6368 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on May 15th, 2019 at 11:30 am.

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for MCS Rentals at 6368 Osage Beach Parkway in Osage Beach. The ribbon cutting took place on May 15th, 2019 at 11:30 am. Attendees included MCS Rentals staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber.

MCS Rentals specializes in all equipment rentals for your needs. They are locally owned with competitive pricing and they have over 19 years of experience in the heavy equipment business. At MCS Rentals, they offer the strongest earth moving equipment for your rental, and aerial equipment. You can upgrade your existing equipment to compete any specialized job, they have buckets, brush hogs, forks and much more. MCS Rentals also has trailers of all sizes to haul away anything from your job. MCS Rentals carries a wide variety of small power tools at highly completive pricing. Stop in and see the difference today!

For more information, visit their website at www.mcsrental.com or call (573)-639-9949.