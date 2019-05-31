Sitting on his couch in February of last year, Chris Pieschl saw a post on Facebook that caught his attention. One look at the video advertising a floating tiki bar in Florida, and he thought, “I can build that.”

After many hours of online research, he started drawing up plans. With the help of friend and contractor James Ingram, the two decided to build one they could use on Lake of the Ozarks.

Pieschl is the owner of Sunrise True Value Hardware, so building things from scratch is nothing new, but learning the ins and outs of constructing a floating tiki bar had its challenges.

The bar is made up of seven different sections laid out in an octagon shape. It has a natural grass top ordered from California and a custom-made bar top embedded with bottle caps.

Throughout the process he consulted with Ameren Missouri and the Missouri State Water Patrol, so that the tiki hut could legally be operated on the water. It is fully documented, titled and registered as a personal watercraft.

The tiki bar made its debut at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout in August, catching the eye of many who came to the races expecting to see fast boats, not a floating tiki bar. It took six hours for Pieschl to boat from his home at the 9-mile-marker to Shootout headquarters at the 34.5 mile-marker. They made the trip ahead of time so weekend boat traffic didn’t overpower the bar.

Pieschl says it handles wakes well, although your feet might get wet. Powered by a 30 horsepower Evinrude motor, he’s maxed it out at 6 miles an hour. That was with a tailwind, he said. Docked, they’ve had as many as 25 people on board. He’s had many questions about selling it, but with more than 500 hours put into making the bar, as well as expenses, Pieschl says it won’t come cheap.

“If someone’s willing to pay for it, I’m willing to sell it,” he says. The asking price — $35,000. For now Pieschl’s friends and family are having fun using the floating bar in their cove, and take trips to Franky & Louie’s that is located nearby. “When people see us, a lot of folks come over and cove out with us,” he said.