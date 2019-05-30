In a county organized in 1838, history is plentiful and found in many places here in Newton County.

One of those spots is Hazel Green Cemetery, Boulder City.

The story of Hazel Green Cemetery is linked with some of the earliest settlers, according to history shared by Wilma Hutching, local historian and genealogist.

Andrew Jackson Marrs married Martha (Patey) Danley. The couple settled around Boulder City for the first time in 1832. After a few hard years in which they starved out, they followed the river to Arkansas. Eventually, the Marrs and the Weems family, other local pioneers, returned to the Boulder City area.

Marrs owned approximately five miles of land that stretched from Indian Creek to the prairie. Each year, he struggled to pay taxes so he would sell off enough land at ten cents an acre to pay them. In time, he deeded a plot of land on the eastern hill above Boulder City for what is now Hazel Green Cemetery.

Some of the earliest graves at that location include Civil War soldiers. The first dated stone is that of Bertie Cupp, dated 1880.

"When I was a child, my grandfather, Leonard W. Mitchell and other men in the community used to dig the graves by hand," Wilma Hutching remembered. "My grandfather said once in awhile they would dig up some bones so they would move over a space and start digging again. They thought it might be Indian bones but it could also have been the Civil War soldiers."

Many Marrs descendants and their families are buried at Hazel Green. Marrs' original intent was for the cemetery to be used for the use of friends and neighbors in a beautiful setting on a hillside. Over the years, the cemetery has been added on to more than once. Additional land has now been purchased and cleared that will be ready for use in the near future.

The cemetery operates totally on donations received. A board of directors governs the cemetery. The current board includes Lynn Otey, president, Larry Branham, Chester Bryant, Lou Ann Cook, Carolyn Finch, Javey Harris and Clyde Hopper. Some former caretakers and friends of the cemetery include Roy Mitchell, Bobby Patterson and Roy Patterson.

Anyone who would like to make donations toward the upkeep and maintenance of Hazel Green Cemetery may mail their contributions c/o 20725 Highway HH, Neosho, MO 64850-8487.