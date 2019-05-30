A long awaited project to repair and restore the fish population in the pond at Osage Beach City Park has been completed. The city plans to reopen the pond to the public on June 1 for catch and release fishing and other recreational uses.

State fishing licensing and regulations apply. Kayaks, canoes and paddle boards are authorized for use on the pond.

Parks and Recreation Manager Matt Vandevoort said the fishing pond has been closed since the summer of 2013 due to flood damage. The pond was drained because of damage to the dam. There have been many repairs and additions including an emergency spillway, new flood gate, and in-house dredging – all completed in spring of 2016.

Vandevoort said the pond was restocked with catfish and bluegill in fall of 2016 and largemouth bass in summer of 2017. Fishing was not permitted during this time to allow the fish to grow and spawn, all with direction from Missouri Department of Conservation.

The Osage Beach Parks and Recreation and Missouri Department of Conservation will be hosting a session of Discover Nature Fishing Lessons. The lessons will be held at the fishing pond every Tuesday in June from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Lessons are suited for ages 7 and older, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. The deadline to register online is June 4, 2019.

Osage Beach's Parks and Recreation is fully funded by city sales tax. The city purchased 92 acres from Ameren UE in 1998, formerly a fish hatchery, for what is now known as the Osage Beach City Park.The park master plan was completed in 2000 blueprinting the layout and construction of the facility that was designed to provide an outdoor experience. The City has invested more than $6 Million into the Osage Beach City Park since 1998.