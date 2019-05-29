Lake Regional Health System honored staff celebrating milestone anniversaries at a luncheon held May 24 in the Compass Rose Ballroom at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

Lake Regional CEO Dane W. Henry, FACHE, recognized two employees for 40 years of continuous service: Carol Meyer, Iberia, and Colleen Nations, Eldon; three employees for 35 years: Regina Frohoff, Montreal; Beth Goss, Osage Beach; and Penny Williams, Linn Creek; two employees for 30 years: Randy Bolden, Lake Ozark, and Dennis Thompson, Linn Creek; and eight employees for 25 years: Mary Ellen Coy, Kaiser; Nathan Evans, Osage Beach; Angela Halterman, Camdenton; Sheila Plemmons, Brumley; Cecelia Pobst, Osage Beach; Jennifer Schmidt, Linn Creek; Lana Upton, Lake Ozark; and Kelli Waters, Roach.

In addition, Henry acknowledged 11 employees for 20 years of continuous service, 29 employees for 15 years, 28 employees for 10 years and 42 employees for five years.

“Each of these individuals has provided dedicated service to Lake Regional, and we thank them for using their time and talents to improve the health of our community,” Henry said.

To view a complete list of employees who were recognized, visit lakeregional.com/serviceawards.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialties, including cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.