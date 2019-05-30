The exhaustion was evident as city officials gathered for their regularly scheduled meeting just days after a devastating tornado left a path of destruction through the community. The Eldon Board of Aldermen meeting had an unusual emotional tone as elected officials, city employees and department heads came together. Most have been working long hours, helping restore services, cleanup and assist victims who are trying to return to a normal routine.

But amid the destruction and stories of hardship, there was encouraging news as department heads assessed the damage and recovery process. While damage estimates are not yet available, the city confirmed there were 283 homes damaged. Of those displaced, left without any place to stay only 24 remained in the shelter being provided at the Eldon Community Center.

A breakdown of commercial structures impacted by the storm was not provided but most businesses have reopened. The few that received the most significant damage are in the process of making repairs and cleaning up debris.

Although it may take weeks to get a final report, Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives have begun their preliminary assessment of the area, according to Eldon Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Vernon.

Vernon said within minutes of the tornado, the fire department was out checking gas lines and looking for victims. Within 30 minutes, more than 100 firefighters from 12 area departments were on hand, providing assistance and helping in the aftermath.

The response to the tornado that hit during the late evening hours on May 22, was immediate, he said. By the early hours of the morning, the Red Cross had been contacted and the shelters were running.

Businesses and volunteers were responding and over the course of the next several days provided food and water, some serving from their parking lots despite having damage of their own to deal with.

“The Lion’s Club, Serve Eldon, and Red Cross went into immediate action and continues to operate shelter efforts. It will take time, but we are getting everybody taken care of.” Vernon said.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Mark Brandt said the baseball parks are up and running and little league games will resume on this week. The city’s parks were especially hard hit.

Brandt said the ballparks have been cleared of debris and safety checks have been done. The school district and football team have been working to get the parks back in shape for the community, he said.

The Eldon Community Pool has opened for the season, although concession stand remains closed for a little while longer. Rock Island Park is expected to reopen before the end of the week and all park equipment has been through safety inspections, he said.

Although the majority of the utility work has been done, Police Chief Brian Kidwell said there are still between 10 and 12 utility crews working in Eldon. Down from the 52 crews and trucks that were working to restore power late last week and into the weekend.

City crews have already picked up more than 100 loads of debris. Steve Johnson, Director of City Works Director Steve Johnson said the city will haul off debris for residents but with the amount of work to be done, it is going to take some time and everyone will need to be patient. The only request the city is making is for residents to pile the debris along the curb for easy removal. And for those who don’t have the means or help to clean up their yards, the city works department has a list of volunteer cleanup crews who are willing to help residents in need.

Mayor Larry Henderson recognized Ameren for their response and diligence in restoring power to the area.

“The Lord blessed us and this community, due to the damage surveyed, with no deaths and only one minor injury.”

Henderson said the The Red Cross will continue manning the community center shelter that has been operated by the Eldon Lion’s Club and First Christian Church, and will not close until every person has a home.