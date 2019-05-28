The Camden County Sheriff’s Department continues to look for a suspect who managed to flee on foot while being pursued.

According to a press release issued by the sheriff’s department, on Sun., May 26, at approximately 10:23 pm, a deputy with the Camden County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle on Hwy 5 in Camdenton. The driver, believed to be Dillon Johnson, refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The vehicle eventually stopped in the area of Wigwam Trail at which time Johnson exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued. While searching for Johnson, the deputy could hear the residents of a home located on East Lakeview Acres screaming.

Johnson had entered the residence where it is believed he stole a firearm from one of the occupants and fled back into the woods. Johnson's female companion, Saige Vincent, 23 of Sunrise Beach, was arrested on an existing warrant out of Sunrise Beach. Johnson is currently on probation/parole and there are existing warrants for his arrest.

Deputies went door to door advising residents to remain in their homes and to lock their doors. At this time, Johnson has not been located.

The sheriff’s department is asking for the public help locating Johnson. If anyone knows Johnsons' whereabouts please contact your local Law Enforcement.