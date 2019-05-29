Welcoming novice competitors to the racing world is a top priority for the Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA)/P1 racing partnership; and what better way to roll out the welcome mat than to invite rookies to be part of the action by competing in Lake Race 2019. Better yet, rookies can race without paying an entry fee.

Welcoming novice competitors to the racing world is a top priority for the Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA)/P1 racing partnership; and what better way to roll out the welcome mat than to invite rookies to be part of the action by competing in Lake Race 2019. Better yet, rookies can race without paying an entry fee.

Lake Race organizers and the OPA/P1 team are committed to removing obstacles to entry in what can be a costly sport. From owning and maintaining boats, to travel expenses and fuel cost, powerboat racing is an expensive endeavor. Comping the entry fees for rookies is a way to build new talent and broaden awareness of the sport.

To further assist new talent with racing expenditures, OPA has a program wherein established upper-tier class teams “adopt" a Class 7 team and offer support throughout the season. AMH Motorsports, Miss GEICO, Shadow Pirate, Strictly Business and Wazzup Racing currently lend partial support to a number of Class 7 competitors.

Multiple World Champion driver Marc Granet, formerly of Miss GEICO, praised the push to encourage new racers in an interview for the Lake Race 2019 program guide.

“We constantly need to bring new people into the sport and help support them, so they stay with it,” Granet told writer Matt Trulio. “OPA’s tight-knit family enables its management team to effectively handle all its racers, from rookies to veterans.”

Female driver, Kelli Klein, is among the new faces competing in Lake Race 2019. Klein tallied a win in her first race at the April 2019 Desert Storm Shootout on Arizona’s Lake Havasu driving a Reindl One Design boat with Reindl Powerboat CEO Chris Reindl on throttles.

Klein races through a program developed by Reindl to advance the dreams of hopeful racers. The Reindl Ultimate Boat Racing Experience provides race boats and racer training for individuals and groups. Thus far, the program has garnered Reindl Powerboats six world championships in their class.

You can watch Klein and Reindl compete in the Lake Race Division P5 and she will throttle with Lake of the Ozarks native Ricky Amos driving in the Lake Race P6 division. She looks forward to showing fans the exciting opportunities that await future racers.

“I want to show novices, male and female, that big dreams can be accomplished with the right training,” Klein said.