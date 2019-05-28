Lake Regional Health System has reopened all Eldon services, including Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon, Lake Regional Express Care – Eldon (use 416 S. Maple St. entrance), Lake Regional Obstetrics and Gynecology – Eldon, Lake Regional Pharmacy – Eldon, Lake Regional Rehabilitation Therapies and all outreach services. The one exception is the pool, which still has no open date.

Lake Regional Health System has reopened all Eldon services, including Lake Regional Clinic – Eldon, Lake Regional Express Care – Eldon (use 416 S. Maple St. entrance), Lake Regional Obstetrics and Gynecology – Eldon, Lake Regional Pharmacy – Eldon, Lake Regional Rehabilitation Therapies and all outreach services. The one exception is the pool, which still has no open date.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. Lake Regional is the only hospital between Columbia and Springfield that is a state-designated center for trauma, stroke and heart attack. The hospital is a Level II Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center. Lake Regional also provides a wide range of specialties, including cancer care, heart care, orthopedics and women’s health. Plus, Lake Regional operates primary care clinics, Express Care clinics, rehab therapy clinics, programs for home health and hospice, and retail pharmacies. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com