The Missouri Symphony Orchestra will perform Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at the Ozarks Amphitheatre on Highway 5 N in Camdenton. To assist in underwriting the concert, Farmers Insurance and the Community Foundation of the Lake presented a check to the Lake Arts Council.

The Missouri Symphony Orchestra will perform Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. at the Ozarks Amphitheatre on Highway 5 N in Camdenton. To assist in underwriting the concert, Farmers Insurance and the Community Foundation of the Lake presented a check to the Lake Arts Council.

“We are pleased to assist the Lake Arts Council in sponsoring this special event through a CFL grant,” CFL board member and vice chairman of Farmers Insurance Board of Governors Rick Kruse said. “We are fortunate to have this group of professional musicians under the direction of internationally known Kirk Trevor performing a Pops concert at the Lake.”

CFL board members Rick Kruse, Jane Wright and Sabra Johnson, and local Farmers Insurance agent Chris Wagner, presented the $2,500 check to Bob Bair, President of the Lake Arts Council, and Emily Mensendiek, Vice-President for Performing Arts. “We are thrilled to be able to present this opportunity to our local community again this year, and sincerely appreciate the support and sponsorship of Farmers Insurance Group,” said Bair. “It will be a beautiful night of music in the Lake’s premier outdoor setting.”

Tickets for the Missouri Symphony Orchestra concert are available at www.ozarksamphitheater.com, ticketmasterR, the Ozarks Amphitheater ticket outlet at Bridal Cave or the Lake Arts Council office in Stone Crest Mall.

For more information, contact the Lake Arts Council at 573-964-6366 or www.artsatthelake.com. For more information on the Community Foundation of the Lake (CFL), contact Jan Amos at jan@communityfoundationofthelake.com. For more information about the Lake Arts Council, call Bob Bair at 573-964-6366.