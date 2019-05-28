Flood control storage at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Harry S. Truman Lake is 82 percent occupied leaving minimal space to store additional flood waters.

Flood control storage at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Harry S. Truman Lake is 82 percent occupied leaving minimal space to store additional flood waters. Due to ongoing precipitation in the region, the Corps of Engineers will begin releases from the Harry S. Truman Dam Tuesday, May 28 or Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Releases are currently only being made through the Harry. S. Truman Dam powerhouse. Releases are closely coordinated with the National Weather Service and Ameren, the operators of Bagnell Dam. May 2019 has been the second highest monthly inflow to Harry S. Truman Lake in project history.

Human life & safety are the priority in reservoir operations. These actions are precautionary and necessary to ensure public safety. The public should monitor National Weather Service forecasts and follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers.

As pools at Corps lakes rise, additional personnel including park rangers, maintenance personnel, and engineers from the Kansas City District Office routinely inspect the dam, the spillway, the powerhouse, and other important structures. These inspections are part of our procedure as lake levels rise to ensure public safety and continued performance of the dam. All dams are structurally sound and are preforming as designed.

The Kansas City District would like to remind the public to wear a lifejacket while on or near the water. Be vigilant of the safety risks associated with high water such as floating debris or obstructions covered by high water which can create dangerous boating conditions. Expect the unexpected and be prepared. Do not drive or walk into flood waters on the road. Any time you come to a flooded road please turn around, don't drown! Never enter standing or moving water to cross a road.

For more information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at (816) 389-3486.