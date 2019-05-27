The traditional kickoff to the summer boating season was poised to end on a positive note. Although tens of thousands of visitors and boaters made their way to the lake for the 3-day holiday weekend, with just hours to go before the end of the official counting period, no fatalities had been reported on land and water in the Lake of the Ozarks region.

The traditional kickoff to the summer boating season was poised to end on a positive note. Although tens of thousands of visitors and boaters made their way to the lake for the 3-day holiday weekend, with just hours to go before the end of the official counting period, no fatalities had been reported on land and water in the Lake of the Ozarks region.

Based on available reports, drunk driving on land and water along with a few minor drug arrests seemed to be the most prevalent problem.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reported more than 10 arrests of motorists driving over the legal limit and at least 6 arrests on the lake. Final results of the weekend will be available on Tuesday.

A golf cart accident reported on Saturday in Camden County on Brookhaven Lane seriously injured a teenager who was airlifted to the University of Missouri. Emma Chapman, 14, of New Market, Iowa, was listed as the driver of the golf cart. A 13-year-old, Walter Avery, 13 of Clarinda, Iowa, received minor injuries. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol accident report, Chapman lost control of the golf cart cart on a curve and it

On water, a crash on Saturday near the 19-mile marker seriously injured a Lebanon man after he was thrown off a personal watercraft he was a passenger on.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Joshua L. Oberbeck, 32, of Stafford, was driving a 2003 Sea-doo personal watercraft when it struck a wave in the main channel. He and his passenger, 33-year-old Joshua Cornelison of Lebanon, Missouri, were ejected.

Cornelison was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Oberbeck had minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.