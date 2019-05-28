#TogetherWeRise #Mustang Strong is more than a motto. For the Eldon community, it’s an attitude.

The Eldon School District’s motto has become the community’s motto. “Together We Rise,” has been apparent from assessment to cleanup, the community has come together to lend a hand to those in need. While most relief efforts in central Missouri, were concentrated in Jefferson City, recovery efforts were spurred on in Eldon by the community.

Within hours of the tornado, volunteers, organizations and businesses were waiting to find out what needed to be done. The school district’s post on social media was succinct,”we are faced with another tragedy, once again the theme of “together we rise” holds true. We are sorry to hear of the devastation to so many in our community, including several of our students. However, we will work together and come out of this stronger than ever. That is who we are and what we do. We are Mustangs.”

The stop lights are working and businesses are opening back up. Although the devastation left behind by last week’s tornado that touched down in Eldon is still visible, each day there is progress being made, much of it filed by volunteers and organizations who have spent the weekend taking care of others.

Volunteer crews continue to help with cleanup while residents who were left homeless from the storm are being relocated or housed at the Eldon Community Center.

Access has been restored to the Eldonna Subdivision, with all streets open. The area was the hardest hit and had been shut down to traffic.The busy vacation weekend for some was a work weekend in Eldon. Yards and houses were beginning to be cleared with large piles of debris awaiting pickup, and roofs and missing walls covered until permanent repairs could be made.

The Eldon Lions Club has been one of the organizations spearheading relief efforts and coordinating the community center’s shelter where more than a hundred had sought refuge after the storm. Over the weekend, the number of those using the shelter were dwindling. By Saturday, less than 20 families remained.

Chuck Saak of Eldon Lions Club reports that the community shelter continues to be a staging area. Missouri Baptist Disaster Shower Team of Wright City is offering a mobile unit to help out those still in need.

Although the initial plan was to close the community center early this week, Saak said it will remain operational for the time being. On Tuesday, The Lions Club members will shift their efforts out into the neighborhoods to offer assistance in continued clean up efforts. Hardee's, Subway, and Woods Supermarket are among businesses remaining closed at this time. On Saturday, Gerbes was able to re-open.

A damage assessment has not been released.