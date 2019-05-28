Two students qualify annually from our regional Science & Engineering Fair to attend the International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF). This year, both students were from Camdenton High School. Lucas Mosher and Josh Harmon were selected to attend this year’s ISEF event, which was held in Phoenix, AZ. The 2019 ISEF competition was represented by nearly 1,800 students from over 80 countries around the world.

Two students qualify annually from our regional Science & Engineering Fair to attend the International Science & Engineering Fair (ISEF). This year, both students were from Camdenton High School. Lucas Mosher and Josh Harmon were selected to attend this year’s ISEF event, which was held in Phoenix, AZ. The 2019 ISEF competition was represented by nearly 1,800 students from over 80 countries around the world.

Lucas Mosher developed a school security software program that tracks both authorized and unauthorized individuals within a school and automatically notifies school authorities of any unauthorized individual’s location within a school building. The software also notifies school officials of the locations of all students in real time, potentially assisting first responders during a school shooting.

Josh Harmon developed a novel method of sterilization that is specific to only one species of bacteria using a pulsed magnetic field generator produced exclusively for this research. The technology uses a physics phenomenon called “resonant frequency” (the same phenomenon that causes a wine glass to break with certain pitches of sound) to kill specific species of bacteria. The technology has the potential to bypass the need for items like refrigerators and also reduce the chance of bacterial resistance to antibiotics. Josh Harmon was selected as a fourth place winner at this year’s ISEF competition.

In addition, Je’Anne Wegner was recently selected as the only student from Missouri to compete in this year’s National Stockholm Junior Water Prize Award competition. The winner of the national event will have the opportunity to compete in Stockholm Sweden this summer. Je’Anne developed an automated sensor that mounts to a boat dock for the detection of E. coli contamination in recreational waters. The sensor automatically samples water periodically and then transmits any contamination data to the owner using a phone app specifically designed for this project.

The Camdenton High School Science Research program allows students to develop and engineer solutions for issues identified and selected by the students themselves. The program is in its twelfth year at Camdenton High School and has developed many nationally and internationally recognized projects during that time. Several former students from the program have gone on to become scientists at prestigious universities and corporations. Camdenton Science Research Alumni actively conduct research ranging from cancer research, agri-science, biomedical, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence and have gone on to publish many research papers of their own, which have gone a long way toward contributing to scientific understanding.