Last weekend, I experienced one of the proudest moments thus far of my entire life. It was the culmination of a long period of dedication, perseverance and significant self-motivation. I had been preparing for it over the last 21 years, and particularly during the last four. It had always been almost incomprehensible that the day would ever actually arrive, and when it finally did, and the endless pomp and circumstance had finally ended, it was confirmed that I definitely deserved a congratulatory pat on the back. I had actually done it. I had somehow managed to sit through my daughter’s entire college graduation ceremony.

This was the first college graduation ceremony I ever attended, and that includes both of my own. Throughout the final semester of my senior year at Mizzou, I kept having a recurring nightmare. I found myself in my black robe and mortarboard preparing to walk across the stage to be handed my diploma, my family watching eagerly from somewhere in the arena above. The dean pulled out the next note card and announced, “Douglas....oh wait, we just got back the results of your final exams. Please return to your seat and try again next year.” This wasn’t one of those preposterous scholastic nightmares where you find yourself sitting in the classroom wearing nothing but your underwear. This dream was a legitimate possibility. It was simply too much to risk. A few days prior to the 1987 J-School commencement, I told my mom and dad not to worry about it and, unsurprisingly, they were relieved. They had a cocktail party to attend.

I made the decision to not attend my law school graduation well in advance. If you think hanging around a bunch of lawyers for several hours would be a terrible experience, imagine hanging around about 150 law students you’ve already been forced to hang around with for three full years. There was also lots of self-loathing involved, such as “I don’t want to join any club that would have me as a member, particularly the Missouri Bar.” On both of my graduation nights, I went to Harpo’s while the processions were being held, which was more appropriate because that was the place I’d been when a lot of my classes were being held over the years.

Like many of the proud parents being ushered out of Mizzou Arena on my daughter’s graduation night, I came to the stark realization that my life had suddenly changed along with her own. Tatum was now an official adult. I had entered the arena as her father and was leaving as her contemporary. She was finally on her own, independent and fully equipped to tame the cruel world about to confront her. Then we went on a celebratory pub crawl and I spent over $1,000 buying drinks for her and all of her graduating friends, because none of them had any money or immediate job prospects.

Late that night, I found myself on the patio of the My House nightclub downtown watching one of those friends performing a headstand on top of a metal keg as he sucked beer upside down from the tap at the end of a beer hose. He climbed down from his perch and sidled up next to me. “Mr. Pugh,” he blathered, “do you have any advice for me? I just graduated tonight and have no idea what to do next.”

“Well, young man, what was your degree in?” I asked.

He shook his head and looked at me sheepishly. “Philosophy,” he answered.

“Well, I was going to suggest that you give up performing those keg-stands in public,” I told him. “Still today I continue to have a difficult time assimilating into normal society, but even I don’t act quite like that much of an idiot anymore. I don’t know though, as a professional philosopher, you might be able to still get away with it.”

We spent the next hour or so philosophizing. I offered up a whole bunch of nonsense that sounded really good, but which I knew all too well from experience had no real-life application to the average person. “Everything you’ve ever wanted to know lays on the opposite side of your fear.” “The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.” “All that stands between the graduate and the top of the keg is the keg itself.”

“I’m basically screwed, aren’t I?” the young man finally concluded.

“Pretty much,” I told him. “I’d suggest you get enrolled in grad school immediately and buy yourself some extra time. It saved my life when I was your age.”

In all honesty, I’m extremely proud of my daughter. She applied herself to her college studies far more than I did back in the day, and has prepared herself for success more so than I even have up to and including today. It is hard to believe that when I first started writing this column for the Tribune, Tatum was in the second grade and had never even read a newspaper. Today, with her degree in journalism, she’s qualified to write for one. I’d let her take over for me, but at her young age, she’s not nearly jaded enough.

Homeboy, aka Columbia attorney Doug Pugh, is the father of two daughters. Beyond that, it gets weird. He’s a Kewpie married to a Bruin, a graduate of both MU’s journalism and law schools and is working to become domesticated for the sake of his wife and the girls.