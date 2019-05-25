Lincoln University held commencement exercises Saturday May 11th at Richardson Auditorium.

Dr. Jerald Woolfolk who is Lincoln University’s 20th president, hosted the 148th commencement. Woolfork shared the history of how the college was started by two civil war African American veterans with 6500 dollars in savings between the two of them from their military pay.

434 students received diplomas at the 2 hour ceremony. Before walking the stage, the keynote speaker Bakari Sellers had some words of wisdom for the graduates.

34 year old Bakari Sellers made history in 2006 when, at just 22 years old, he defeated a 26-year incumbent State Representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina state legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation. He made TIME Magazine's 40 Under 40 in 2010 as well as 2014's "The Root 100" list of the nation's most influential African-Americans. Sellers has been a much sought after public speaker and has provided political and social commentary and analysis on many major national news outlets. Sellers practices law with the Strom Law Firm, LLC in Columbia, SC. Sellers is a regular CNN contributor.

He addressed the recipients about life and their future.

"The only real advice that I have is — you shouldn't take advice from people who tell you what you should do with your life."

Instead, Sellers said: "The best I can tell you to do is find something that you want to do, work like hell to get good at it — and someone's bound to pay you to do it."

Area graduates that collected diplomas at the commencement ceremony were: Lucia Blankenship of High Point, BS Business Administration, Emma Koestner of Russellville, BS Accounting, Jordan Lawson of Iberia, BS Accounting, Rhonda Fritchey of Iberia, BS Nursing Science, Taylor Wall of Eldon, BS Education, Dylan Wood of Eldon BS Education Cum Laude, Amanda Higginbotham Wood of Gravois Mills BS Psychology Summa Cum Laude, Morgan Libbert of Eugene,Cum Laude BS Business, Cameron Massman of Eugene, Cum Laude, BS Agribusiness, Brianna Kliethermes of Eugene, BS Accounting, Amanda Hahn of Eugene, Master of Science, Kayla Blair of Ulman, BS Clinical Lab Science, Grace Cook of St. Elizabeth, BS Biology

It was a painful road this year for a lot of the graduates with the shooting murder of their class body president at the end of the first semester last year.

D’Angelo Bratton-Bland was a senior at Lincoln University when he was killed in an off-campus incident in December. The university presented his family with an honorary degree in his memory. An anonymous 10,000 dollar donation funded the beginning of the D’Angelo Bratton-Bland Memorial Scholarship.