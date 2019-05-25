Ameren Electric crews have been working around the clock to restore service for vital businesses in Eldon, at the same time focusing on high priority neighborhoods.

Ameren Electric crews have been working around the clock to restore service for vital businesses in Eldon, at the same time focusing on high priority neighborhoods. Teams of utility workers have been dispatched from all over Missouri as well as Illinois. One worker from St. Louis working on Eldonna subdivision reports that he was dispatched from St. Louis. He is one of many exhausted workers seen slipping out for a short rest to the only open lodging in the area at Super 8 Motel, eating a quick bite at Silver Dollar Restaurant, both located at Temp Stop Truck Stop. Crews of trucks meet each other in passing on Hwy 52, swapping rest and work shifts that stretch through the night.

As of 7pm Friday evening, May 24th, electric service had been restored beginning at WalMart, extending to Creemee Drive In, on the southwest side of town, and neighborhoods behind Eldon Upper Elementary, and El Donna Subdivision were functional by 10pm. El Donna Subdivision borders Eldon Nursing and Rehab, as well as Eldon Senior Center. Other retirement communities and handicapped living centers border the area, Eldon Estates I, II, and III which has about 70 residents displaced to the Red Cross emergency shelter located at the Community Center. Willow Creek Senior Living apartments also received a high amount of storm damage, located nearby. Generators were buzzing all over Eldon, and many citizens reported they spent the day at Saline Creek’s cool waters to keep comfortable, as temperatures reached 90 degrees yesterday.

Already overextended emergency crews hurriedly dispatched to a house fire located next door to the storm demolition McMillan baseball field Friday afternoon at 7:20pm. Ameren crews raced to the scene, as well as Eldon Police and Fire Departments to control the blaze at 410 E 8th Street. A mobile home was a total loss.

First Choice Realty owners Greg and Renda Fischer and their staff provided free meals yesterday to the community, as well as Nauti Tattoo. All were welcome as both businesses provided meals and cold water to relief workers, city crews, and affected citizens.

New Horizons Church of Eldon will be distributing relief supplies throughout the community this weekend. Eldon High School students have been volunteering clean up efforts seen throughout town.

Any individuals wishing to contribute funds, or relief items are being directed to the Eldon Community Center shelter. Eldon Parks and Recreation requests clothing to be donated to area churches, the Community Center shelter is focusing on shelter, food, and personal care. Volunteers are needed throughout the area at the shelters. Residential neighborhoods are being closely protected by multiple law enforcement agencies. El Donna Subdivision and North Street have been barricaded due to the multiple amount of power lines down on the street and

dangerous conditions of structures. Only residents, relief and clean up crews are being allowed entrance. Holiday traffic is encouraged to reroute outside of the town due to limited resources, and hindrance to work crews. As of Friday evening, the four way stop light at the junction of Business 54 and 52 is functioning. All other major intersections are backed up due to holiday traffic with temporary stop signs.

Eldon City Clerk Stacie Howk warns citizens that scammers have already been operating in neighborhoods. She says to be aware there are construction company's going around of ill repute .It is advised not to hire any company unknown to you. If you have any questions regarding this issue you may contact city hall at 573-392-2291.

DONATIONS

If you are interested in making a donation to the relief effort in Eldon, please make your donations to the Eldon Lions Club and mark in the memo line that this donation is specifically for the Eldon Area Tornado Relief. If you have questions about financial donations, you may contact Lion Chuck Saak at chuck@cbeldon.com. You can mail your checks to: Eldon Lions Club Tornado Relief c/o Lion Chuck Saak PO Box 68 Eldon, MO 65026 The Heart of Missouri Lions of District 26M7 have applied for the LCIF Emergency Disaster Relief Grant and will be providing assistance within the guidelines to those Lions Clubs within the affected area based on the needs of the communities. Thank you for your support and prayers during this time. From The City of Eldon. There is a dumpster located at the end of Carolyn Ave set up specifically for refrigerator waste from power outages for rotten food. Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief team has a mobile shower unit set up at The Eldon Community Center Parking Lot. The Truck Stop Travel Center Super 8 Motel, Silver Dollar Restaurant, and convenience store are open but over extendedly short of workers and supplies. The motel is fully booked