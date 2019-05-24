If you want to hear a live band this Memorial Weekend at Lake of the Ozarks, here's a guide for where to go! Check out our list of who's playing around the area.
Friday, May 24
Backwater Jack’s, Griffin & the Gargoyles
Bear Bottom Resort, Alderwood Band, 7 p.m.
Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7-11 p.m.
Dog Days, Dj Curt
Horny Toad Entertainment Complex (Camden on the Lake), The Cherry Pistols
Jolly Roger’s, Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders
Lazy Gators, LOCASH
Main Street Music Hall, Reelin in the Years, 8 p.m.
Oh Tommy’s Pub & Grill, Chelsea Karaoke
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Clay Hughes, 5-8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark
Tap & Grill, Dirt Road Addiction
Tucker’s Shuckers, DJ LoFoSho, 9 p.m.
Paradise, Phinaddicts, 6-10 p.m.
Saturday, May 25
Backwater Jack’s, The Zeros
Bear Bottom Resort, Alderwood Band, 7 p.m.
Beavers at the Lake, Sellout
Captain Ron’s, Kris Lager Band, 1-5 p.m.; M-80s, 7-11 p.m.
Cabana Jones’ Lakeside Bar, Dave Dunklee presented by The Healing Box Project, 5-9 p.m.
Dog Days, McLovin
The Fish & Co., Relentless, 7-11 p.m.
Horny Toad Entertainment Complex (Camden on the Lake), The Cherry Pistols
Jolly Roger’s, Notorious
Main Street Music Hall, Main Street Opry, 8 p.m.
Michael’s Steak Chalet, Boyd Kasten, 5-9 p.m.
Oh Tommy’s Pub & Grill, The Rambler
Paradise, Rick Lamb, 12-4 p.m.; Phinaddicts, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Sax on the Beach, 1-4:30 p.m.; Grayson Wood, 5-8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark
Tap & Grill, Retroactive
Tucker’s Shuckers, DJ LoFoSho, 9 p.m.
Whittle’s Pub & Grub, Ridge Runners Band, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Sunday, May 26
Backwater Jack’s, The Zeros
Bear Bottom Resort, Alderwood Band, 7 p.m.
Beavers at the Lake, Sellout
Captain Ron’s, Phat Mike & the Bartenders, 1-5 p.m.; Staggard, 7-11 p.m.
Dog Days, Mixtapes
The Fish & Co., Relentless, 7-11 p.m.
Horny Toad Entertainment Complex (Camden on the Lake), The Cherry Pistols
Jolly Roger’s, KC Groove Therapy
Marty Byrde’s, open jam, 3-7 p.m.
Paradise, Rick Lamb, 12-4 p.m.; Pinaddicts, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Planet Jazz, 1-4 p.m.; Salvage Title, 5-8 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Retroactive
Monday, May 27
Fish & Company, Dave Dunklee presented by The Healing Box Project, 1-5 p.m. (annual benefit concert)
Shawnee Bluff Winery, London Strangers, 1-4 p.m.; Mick Byrd & Joe Dunlap, 5-8 p.m.
Tap & Grill, Me and Jim
Tuesday, May 28
Lucky's, Cindy Lawhorn, 6 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Travis Marvin
Wednesday, May 29
Backwater Jack’s, London Strangers
Fat Polly’s, Jake Simpson, 6-9 p.m.
Main Street Music Hall, Reelin in the Years, 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 30
Backwater Jack’s, Stevie Newman Band
Main Street Music Hall, Main Street Opry, 8 p.m.
Marty Byrde’s, xtreme bar bingo with live DJ, 7 p.m.
Friday, May 31
Backwater Jack’s, Christiana
Barstool Mountain, Cindy Lawhorn, 7-10 p.m.
Dog Days, Zero Zero
Fish & Co., The i-Berrys
Horny Toad Entertainment Complex (Camden on the Lake), Kricket Alley
Jolly Roger’s, Faded Stranger
Main Street Music Hall, Reelin in the Years, 8 p.m.
Nauti Cantina at Mermaid Cove, I-70 Overdrive, 8 p.m.
Oh Tommy’s Pub & Grill, Mitch Shields
Paradise, Faded Youth, 6-10 p.m.
Shady Gators, Rod Tuffcurls & The Benchpress
Shawnee Bluff Vineyard, Marshall Tucker Band, 8-10:30 p.m.
Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Collective, 5-8 p.m.
Shorty Pants, Grayson Wood
Tap & Grill, John Henry
Tucker’s Shuckers, DJ Stan Da Man, 9 p.m.