If you want to hear a live band this Memorial Weekend at Lake of the Ozarks, here's a guide for where to go! Check out our list of who's playing around the area.

Friday, May 24

Backwater Jack’s, Griffin & the Gargoyles

Bear Bottom Resort, Alderwood Band, 7 p.m.

Casablanca, Steven Scott, 7-11 p.m.

Dog Days, Dj Curt

Horny Toad Entertainment Complex (Camden on the Lake), The Cherry Pistols

Jolly Roger’s, Outlaw Jim & the Whiskey Benders

Lazy Gators, LOCASH

Main Street Music Hall, Reelin in the Years, 8 p.m.

Oh Tommy’s Pub & Grill, Chelsea Karaoke

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Clay Hughes, 5-8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark

Tap & Grill, Dirt Road Addiction

Tucker’s Shuckers, DJ LoFoSho, 9 p.m.

Paradise, Phinaddicts, 6-10 p.m.



Saturday, May 25

Backwater Jack’s, The Zeros

Bear Bottom Resort, Alderwood Band, 7 p.m.

Beavers at the Lake, Sellout

Captain Ron’s, Kris Lager Band, 1-5 p.m.; M-80s, 7-11 p.m.

Cabana Jones’ Lakeside Bar, Dave Dunklee presented by The Healing Box Project, 5-9 p.m.

Dog Days, McLovin

The Fish & Co., Relentless, 7-11 p.m.

Horny Toad Entertainment Complex (Camden on the Lake), The Cherry Pistols

Jolly Roger’s, Notorious

Main Street Music Hall, Main Street Opry, 8 p.m.

Michael’s Steak Chalet, Boyd Kasten, 5-9 p.m.

Oh Tommy’s Pub & Grill, The Rambler

Paradise, Rick Lamb, 12-4 p.m.; Phinaddicts, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Sax on the Beach, 1-4:30 p.m.; Grayson Wood, 5-8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Dustin Clark

Tap & Grill, Retroactive

Tucker’s Shuckers, DJ LoFoSho, 9 p.m.

Whittle’s Pub & Grub, Ridge Runners Band, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.



Sunday, May 26

Backwater Jack’s, The Zeros

Bear Bottom Resort, Alderwood Band, 7 p.m.

Beavers at the Lake, Sellout

Captain Ron’s, Phat Mike & the Bartenders, 1-5 p.m.; Staggard, 7-11 p.m.

Dog Days, Mixtapes

The Fish & Co., Relentless, 7-11 p.m.

Horny Toad Entertainment Complex (Camden on the Lake), The Cherry Pistols

Jolly Roger’s, KC Groove Therapy

Marty Byrde’s, open jam, 3-7 p.m.

Paradise, Rick Lamb, 12-4 p.m.; Pinaddicts, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Platinum Rock Legends

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Planet Jazz, 1-4 p.m.; Salvage Title, 5-8 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Retroactive



Monday, May 27

Fish & Company, Dave Dunklee presented by The Healing Box Project, 1-5 p.m. (annual benefit concert)

Shawnee Bluff Winery, London Strangers, 1-4 p.m.; Mick Byrd & Joe Dunlap, 5-8 p.m.

Tap & Grill, Me and Jim



Tuesday, May 28

Lucky's, Cindy Lawhorn, 6 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Travis Marvin



Wednesday, May 29

Backwater Jack’s, London Strangers

Fat Polly’s, Jake Simpson, 6-9 p.m.

Main Street Music Hall, Reelin in the Years, 8 p.m.



Thursday, May 30

Backwater Jack’s, Stevie Newman Band

Main Street Music Hall, Main Street Opry, 8 p.m.

Marty Byrde’s, xtreme bar bingo with live DJ, 7 p.m.



Friday, May 31

Backwater Jack’s, Christiana

Barstool Mountain, Cindy Lawhorn, 7-10 p.m.

Dog Days, Zero Zero

Fish & Co., The i-Berrys

Horny Toad Entertainment Complex (Camden on the Lake), Kricket Alley

Jolly Roger’s, Faded Stranger

Main Street Music Hall, Reelin in the Years, 8 p.m.

Nauti Cantina at Mermaid Cove, I-70 Overdrive, 8 p.m.

Oh Tommy’s Pub & Grill, Mitch Shields

Paradise, Faded Youth, 6-10 p.m.

Shady Gators, Rod Tuffcurls & The Benchpress

Shawnee Bluff Vineyard, Marshall Tucker Band, 8-10:30 p.m.

Shawnee Bluff Winery, Lake Collective, 5-8 p.m.

Shorty Pants, Grayson Wood

Tap & Grill, John Henry

Tucker’s Shuckers, DJ Stan Da Man, 9 p.m.



