Terry Stoll, Lisa Simpson, Jennifer Watson and the district nursing team

TERRY STOLL

Terry Stoll is a custodian at Camdenton High School. Terry is ALWAYS joyful, kind, offering a smile, and encouraging others around him with an empathetic spirit. He’s a hard worker and a blessing to have at Camdenton High School.

LISA SIMPSON

Lisa Simpson is the A+/Laker Academy Administrative Assistant at Camdenton High School. Lisa works diligently every day. She has been instrumental in the success of the A+ program running so smoothly and is an amazing person with a fabulous work ethic. Lisa has a very kind heart and she always wants the best for those that she works with and for all those who enter the office. Lastly, she makes sure that counselors, parents, and most importantly, students receive the assistance that they need in a timely manner.

JENNIFER WATSON

Jennifer Watson is a paraprofessional at Osage Beach Elementary. Jennifer’s love and care for each student and staff member has made her such as asset to the district. She encourages students, supports students and staff members, covers staff around the building when needed, helps assist students in the hallway, and so much more. Jennifer works hard in everything she does and strives for students to be successful.

DISTRICT NURSING TEAM

Our district nursing team play a vital role in the health of our students and staff. They do more than put on bandages, hand out ice packs, check for head lice, and check temperatures…they juggle endless responsibilities to ensure the health, safety, and well being of our students so they are ready to learn each and every day.