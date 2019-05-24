Before the sun begins to rise, the staff at Tilly’s is up chopping vegetables to make fresh salsa, dicing toppings for tacos, and making homemade tortilla chips that will be served off their food truck parked near downtown Versailles. Using Southern California recipes from their native home, owners Olga and Loren Minnis are bringing authentic Mexican flavors and traditional dishes to the Lake area.

After moving to the Midwest several years ago and having built a career in the food industry, Olga says they began looking into opening a taco stand. Olga remembers growing up to her grandmother Tilly’s home-cooked meals and wanted to bring those original recipes to her new home at Lake of the Ozarks.

“The Mexican food here is different,” Olga says. “We know what traditional Mexican food tastes like. We wanted to put our ideas and experience together.”

She consulted with her large family, including her sister who owns a successful food truck in San Diego, and established Tilly’s California Burritos & Tacos, serving quick yet high-quality meals for those on the go.

A variety of tacos, burritos, bowls and sides are offered. A few days a week, they park Tilly’s at busy locations in Versailles and Laurie, and serve lines of people who come for a taste of genuine Mexican food. Customers are getting the real deal. The meat is soaked in a 24-hour marinade with seasonings purchased from a vendor in Southern California, before being cooked and hand-cut. Refried beans are made the old fashioned way, by soaking the pinto beans. And vegetables are purchased from a local supplier. Olga also takes pride in knowing they are meeting all food safety regulations, and maintains a clean and tidy kitchen.

To keep up with demand, a second Tilly’s truck is expected to be running by early summer to serve the Laurie, Tipton and Eldon areas. The food truck can also be found at special events in the area including concerts held at Shawnee Bluff Vineyard and Ozarks Amphitheater.

What to order:

A nod to the Lake lifestyle, especially in the summer, Olga introduced The Party Burrito. Just about everything on the food truck goes into this wrapped burrito. You can also order it in a bowl or make it a “wet” burrito by smothering it in homemade enchilada sauce.

The Chicken Chipotle burrito is fast becoming a fan favorite. Olga has borrowed this recipe from her sister who owns a food truck in San Diego. The burrito is made up of a creamy sour cream base, smokey chipotle chili and chucks of chicken wrapped with rice, refried beans and cheese.

The number one seller on the truck are the tacos, which come in a hard or soft shell.

Find them!

Wednesdays & Thursdays at the parking lot at Edgar’s Outdoor Bait & Tackle in Versailles (near the intersection of Highways 5 & 52), 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fridays in Laurie at the intersection of Hwy. 5 & O Road, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Check Facebook for changes to hours and other pop up locations.

Info.

www.tillysmexicanfood.com

Tilly’s California Burritos & Tacos on Facebook

tillysmexicanfood on IG

MOBILE FOOD

Get it before it’s gone! There are plenty of other food trucks to stop by for a quick bite to eat in the Lake area. Be sure to check out their Facebook pages for up-to-date information, hours and where they’ll be parked at this summer.

The Broken Rib

Where: Camdenton & Osage Beach

Last year Dave and Selena Coble opened a food truck serving a full menu of barbecue, sandwiches, soups, wraps and salads. Over the winter they experimented with a few different recipes, so expect to see more unique items like Mexican cornbread, ginger garlic pork and a selection of new wraps to choose from this season.

The couple owns a boat detailing and powerwashing company at Lake of the Ozarks, but since they both have a passion for food, they decided to expand their horizons and purchased a food truck in 2018. Since they opened later in the season, word is still getting out but for those who have had a taste of the wings, pulled pork, and signature wraps, they've become “regulars.”

You will occasionally find The Broken Rib parked at Jack’s Sporting Goods on Hwy. 54 in Camdenton and at Bledsoe’s near the Camdenton School District’s main campus on select Friday nights catching the crowd coming and going to Laker football home games. Sometimes they venture into Osage Beach where the Murphy Express gas station (next to the Wal-Mart Supercenter) is their location for the day. On Wednesdays and Fridays The Broken Rib is at the Stonecrest Mall. On Tuesdays and Thursdays they are parked for lunch at LOTO Sales in Sunrise Beach, at the intersection of Highways TT and F.

Catering is available for special events and parties.

Info.

www.thebrokenrib.net

The Broken Rib on Facebook

Twisted Whip

Where: Eugene

You might have to make a special trip to this food truck, but for anyone with a sweet tooth, it’s well worth the drive.

If you’ve ever been to Disneyland, you probably already know about Dole Whip. This frozen treat is light, fluffy and healthy. Added bonus — it’s dairy-free so just about anyone can enjoy it.

Twisted Whip owner Lisa Dashore opened this mobile concession business in June 2018, and is often set up at the junction of Highways 54 and 17 or at different small-town festivals in Miller County.

Not only will you find many fruit flavored twists including pineapple and mango, but chili dogs, nachos and cheese, deep fried Oreos, deep fried pickles and other tasty treats are being served.

The mobile truck can be hired to make a birthday party or company picnic extra special. Watch for it out and about on weekends and check Facebook for other locations, hours and updates.

Info.

www.twistedwhip.com

Twisted Whip on Facebook

Road Runner BBQ

Where: Camdenton

After moving back to the Lake area from Kansas City, Larry and Kelly Outersky decided to bring their mobile smoked meat business with them. A popular stop for motorists, Road Runner BBQ has slabs of ribs and turkey legs ready to pick up, so you’ll be back on the road in no time.

The commercial smoker holds 500 pounds of meat which is fired up every day to deliver the best flavor and quality. If you are lucky enough to go on the right day, they often add pork butt to the smoker.

Online orders are available and when Thanksgiving rolls around this year, you might want to consider letting them do some of the work for you.

Find Road Runner parked at Farris’ Fruit & Vegetable Market on North Hwy. 5 in Camdenton Thursday-Saturday. Once they sell out it’s gone, so go early and keep an eye on their Facebook page The Road Runner BBQ to see what’s being offered that day.

Look for

Brewed Awakenings Mobile Barista - serving lattes and specialty coffee drinks.

Ozark Bark and BBQ - wood-fired smoked meats located in Tuscumbia.

Food truck tip

Since these food trucks change locations and rotate menu items often, it’s best to check out their Facebook pages for up-to-date information.