The Eldon area was put under alert as a tornado was confirmed to touch down in the area. Local reports say that the path of the damage was along Hwy 54. There have also been reports of tree damage and debris scattered along many roads. Much damage is seen in the center of town. Power is out throughout much of the town.

The public is urged to remain in shelter until the entire storm cell passes. Many first responder vehicles are in the area. More info on total damage will be available at a later time.

UPDATE: There is reported damage to many main street businesses, including Woods, McDonalds and more. Please be careful in these areas after the storm has cleared to allow first responders to tend to any needed help.