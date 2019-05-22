Additionally five firearms, a pellet rifle, three compound bows and one bow were seized.

On May 20, 2019 during the evening hours, Officers from LANEG and the Camden County Sheriff's Office executed a no knock search warrant for drugs and stolen property at a residence on W. Valley Dr., Linn Creek.

As a result of the search warrant, THC wax, Clonazepam, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances were seized. Additionally five firearms, a pellet rifle, three compound bows and one bow were seized.

Cody D. Warnock age 25, a convicted felon, was arrested and taken to the Camden County Detention Center.

On May 1, 2019, a residential burglary occurred in Sunrise Beach. A compound bow and firearms were stolen. After the firearms were seized during the aforementioned search warrant, the potential owner was contacted from the reported burglary. The victim was able to positively identify two firearms, a pellet rifle, and a compound bow. This investigation is ongoing.

Warnock has been charged with:

Class D Felony of possession of controlled substance.

Class D Felony of unlawful possession of a firearm

Warnock is being held on a cash bond of $1500.00 or $15,000 surety.