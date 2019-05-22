Fresh on the heels of a first-place finish in the season opener in Cocoa Beach, FL, the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team vies to clinch another win during their second race of the 2019 World Offshore Championship Series. The seventh annual Lake Race will take place on Saturday, June 1 near Camden on the Lake in Lake of the Ozarks, MO.

The Offshore Powerboat Association (OPA) and Powerboat P1 have joined forces to create the newly formed American Power Boat Association (APBA) World Offshore Championship Series, which is comprised of six races at the most desired race locations across the U.S. There is renewed anticipation and excitement with the new race series. New rules for competition and a concerted effort between race organizations has generated interest from race teams from across the world to participate in all six races. More than 60 teams are expected to compete during the 2019 Lake Race.

Powerboat P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala says the aim of the new partnership is to strengthen the future of offshore racing in the United States by uniting the race teams in a way that has been missing for a long time and delivering an expanded, cohesive, world-class race series split equally between northern and southern states. “We want to stage events that excite and entertain, ensuring enjoyment for spectators and TV audiences with sponsor value and a real economic impact for the host venues,” Rangoonwala said.

The freshly painted and rebuilt Miss GEICO will compete in Class One, which is comprised of the biggest and fastest race boats in the world. Teams from Dubai, Australia, and Norway have come to race against America’s champion Miss GEICO. All the boats in this class will weigh 12,000 pounds with identical race engines sealed and governed by Mercury Racing to insure fairness. The 47-foot Miss GEICO Victory catamaran is made of carbon, Kevlar and S-glass for high performance. The boat sports a pair of brand new and recently released Mercury sealed 1,100 horsepower twin turbo engines and can reach top speeds of more than 160 mph.

On the water, Miss GEICO is under the control of driver James Sheppard and throttleman Steve Curtis. The duo has been unbeatable the past two seasons and are aiming for a three-peat. Collectively, these racers have earned numerous international, national, and world championship titles. The Miss GEICO team completed the 2018 season with six regular season wins and an 11thworld championship racing title.

The second race of the new series takes place Saturday, June 1 with pre-race events starting Friday, May 31. Powerboat teams will participate in race boat testing during the afternoon and the Festival of Speed on Land and Sea party on Friday evening at Toad Cove. Races will take place all day Saturday with Miss GEICO competing in the last race of the day at 4:00 PM followed by an awards party at 7:30 p.m. The race village will be open to the public starting at 11 a.m. on Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday. For more information on the race and race activities, visit http://www.lakerace.com/home.html.