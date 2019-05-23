Chris and Connie Matthews own Stover’s Coyote Creek Ranch, specializing in pork from Berkshire hogs, pastured chicken and their eggs, grass-fed lamb, and pastured goat.

On Friday afternoons, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Eldon hosts a farm market in Rock Island Trail Park. Behind awnings providing shade for booths set side by side along the sidewalk, kids play while their parents shop or tend to their wares. The vendors on opening day, May 17, were:

Food Vendors

Until vegetables ripen under the Missouri summer sun, food products available were jams and jellies, handmade and homemade by:

Betty’s Jam’s and Jelly’s, all “inspected by the Department of Health and Senior Services.” Her flavors include two unusual jellies: one named Mt. Dew and another Dr. Pepper. She also carries fruit jams, apple butter, a chili mix, and Monkey Chow.

The Cintron Family’s Jams for Jesus

Holly Hobbies (on Facebook)

Kaibel Farms (on Instagram) Kaibel Farms’ primary product is fresh vegetables.

Debbie Nelson is The Bee Team, selling local Eldon honey and products such as lotions and soaps made from honey. (On Facebook)

Chris and Connie Matthews own Stover’s Coyote Creek Ranch, specializing in pork from Berkshire hogs, pastured chicken and their eggs, grass-fed lamb, and pastured goat. Connie also bakes scones sold in area restaurants, including Ozark Coffee in Sedalia, Greenleaf in Jefferson City, Serendipity in Linn, Two-Wheel Coffee in Cole Camp, and Blackwater Country Store. On most market days, those scones will be for sale. Coyote Creek is in Camdenton on Saturday mornings as well as Linn Creek Wednesday evenings. (On Facebook and the web)

The youngest food vendor by more than a decade is Tyler with Gabrielle’s Garden near Barnett. Tyler raises Katahdin Sheep that do not require shearing; they’re not used for wool. Katahdins are used for meat, and that’s what Tyler sells at the market: lamb sausage and other cuts of lamb. Using grain only to insure great nutrition for pregnant sheep, Tyler’s sheep are—as sheep should be—grass fed.

Tyler works alongside his mother who is Gabrielle’s Garden. She offers BBQ sauce and rubs that flavor chicken and beef.

Garden Vendors

Eldon Garden Club is on hand every other Friday to raise funds with potted plant and flower arrangements as well as homegrown organic tomato plants.

Homegrown and Handmade by Lori offers plants and arrangements.

The Lake Area Master Gardeners are always on hand providing information about the organization and gardening. A new class leading to membership is starting soon. (on Facebook)

A Miller County Soil and Water Conservation District representative was on hand giving away trees for planting. (Online)

Emily Waller had succulents for sale and later in the season will bring other plants.

Artisans

Several vendors brought embroidery and fabric crafts. They were:

Good New Garments, also present at the Osage Beach Farmers Market, has tees with words to inspire. Donna is the Eldon partner and will custom design tees as well as tumblers, doormats, wine glasses, and other items of home décor.

Holly’s Hobbies with pillows for sports fans and home décor (on Facebook)

John & Clifton Signs with handmade wood items and custom signs in wood (on Facebook as “Nonnerby)

Kaibel Farms with embroidered items (on Instagram)

Karen’s Sewing with microwave bowl holders and more (on Facebook)

Two Girls and a Pallet are Mary Bowen and Teresa McKinney. They specialize in wood crafts. Early in the season, those products are planters; later New Girl will bring more tea towel holders and other functional wood items for the home. (on Facebook as “Just Me MaryB)

Gabrielle’s Garden not only has vegetables to come later in the season, but right now, a Non-Toxic Garlic Insecticide for plants and gardens.

New Girl Designs by Crystal Hanks,may be better known from the Saturday morning crafter’s market. She specializes in hand-crafted items, using paper. She will customize a treasured recipe and/or photo collection. She also makes colorful wreaths using scrapbook paper strips.