The 2019 Student Art and Photo Quest concluded on Sunday, April 28, with many awards given for the most promising work. Maria Mai, an 11th grader from School of the Osage won the “Best of Show” award. The “President’s Award” went to Jessica Bradley, an 11th grader, also from School of the Osage. The Best of Division 3 winner was Michelle Mai, a 9th grader from School of the Osage. Michelle will receive a 3-year scholarship/mentorship award from the Lake Ozark Brush and Palette Club. All three winners are students of Danielle Greubel. Mary Meier, Visual Arts Chairperson of the Lake Arts Council, and her team of volunteers organized, set up, and ran the show. Tina Campbell, former president of Brush and Palette, and Bob Bair, Lake Arts Council president served as judges with Meier. Lake Arts volunteers and contributors provided the refreshments for the reception following the awards presentation.

The show was sponsored in part by the Missouri Arts Council, the Lake Arts Council, and Kohl’s Care charitable division of Kohl’s, Inc. Members of the Kohl’s Care team were instrumental in the set up of the show. The Kohl’s volunteer program fosters a culture of giving in all its locations and encourages associates to contribute their time and talent to local eligible nonprofit organizations. With every qualifying event, Kohl’s provides a financial award to the benefiting organization in support of these volunteer efforts.

The winners are listed below with their teachers’ names in parentheses:

Drawing and Painting

Kindergarten—3rd grade

Arianna Matherly, Soto Heritage (Davis), Best of Division; Addison Todd, Soto Heritage (Davis), First Place; Trevor Moore, Iberia (Swafford), Second Place; Charlie O’Neill, Osage (Glendenning), Third Place; Briley Dial, Eldon South (Miner), Honorable Mention; Mesa Stamper, Tuscumbia (Smith), Honorable Mention; and Grady Hague, Soto Heritage (Davis), Honorable Mention.

4th Grade—6th Grade

Hadley Berry, Iberia (Swafford), Best of Division; Colon Stokes, Tuscumbia (Smith), First Place; James Boggs, Richland (Peters), Second Place; Grace Holtmeyer, Osage UE (Glendenning), Third Place; Olivia Munsterman, Osage UE (Glendenning), Honorable Mention; Aiden Snodgrass, Tuscumbia (Smith), Honorable Mention; and Haiden Walters, Richland (Peters), Honorable Mention.

7th Grade—9th Grade

Michelle Mai, Osage HS (Greubel), Best of Division; Tyrus Ollison, Versailles (Pawling), First Place; Katherine Myers, Richland (Luttrell), Second Place; Jesse Cotton, Osage (Greubel), Third Place; Emilia Miller, Osage (Greubel), Honorable Mention; Samantha Parks, Versailles (Monroe), Honorable Mention; and Julia McKinnon, Osage MS (Roberts), Honorable Mention.

10th Grade—12th Grade

Natalie Brick, Osage (Greubel), Best of Division; Mary Lewis, Osage (Greubel), First Place; Kenzie Schuler, Eldon (Stephenson), Second Place; Ellen Durran, Eldon (Stephenson), Third Place; McKayla Hall, Versailles (Pawling), Honorable Mention; McKayla Long, Osage (Greubel), Honorable Mention; and Savannah Martin, Eldon (Stephenson), Honorable Mention.

Photography (Ages 5—12)

People and Children

Andie Job, Osage MS (Blevins), First Place; Calissa Brothers, Iberia (Swofford), Second Place; and Ayla Russell, Iberia (Swofford); Allison Noll, Iberia (Swofford) Honorable Mention; and Keslynn Burch, Osage MS (Blevins), Honorable Mention.

Ozark Scenes

Charles Carmack, Iberia (Swofford), First Place; Calissa Brothers, Iberia (Swofford), Second Place; Ayla Russell, Iberia (Swofford), Third Place; and Keslynn Burch, Osage MS (Blevins), Honorable Mention; and Blake Perry, Iberia (Swofford), Honorable Mention.

Pets and Animals

Meghan Milligan, Osage MS (Blevins), First Place; Dylan Willenbrock, Osage MS (Blevins), Second Place; Allison Noll, Iberia (Swofford), Third Place; and Ayla Russell, Iberia (Swofford), Honorable Mention; and Andie Job, Osage MS (Blevins), Honorable Mention.

Creative

Meghan Milligan, Osage MS (Blevins), First Place; Dylan Willenbroch, Osage MS (Blevins), Second Place; Caitlyn Sullivan, Osage MS (Blevins), Third Place; Keslynn Burch, Osage MS (Blevins), Honorable Mention; and Ella Glover, Osage MS (Blevins), Honorable Mention.

Photography (Ages 13—18)

Pets and Animals

Emma Glendenning, Osage (Greubel), First Place; Lilly Hensley, Iberia (Caldwell), Second Place; Alexis Shea, Richland (Luttrell), Third Place; Kamil Burch, Osage MS (Tompkins), Honorable Mention; and Clayton Elliott, Osage MS (Blevins), Honorable Mention.

Ozark Scenes

Maycee Roark, Iberia (Caldwell), First Place; Candace Burton, Eldon CC (Henderson), Second Place; Carmyn Marriott, Eldon CC (Henderson), Third Place; and Corynthia Tyler, Richland (Luttrell) Honorable Mention; and Connor Lee, Eldon CC (Henderson), Honorable Mention.

People and Children

Emma Glendenning, Osage (Greubel), First Place; Lilly Hensley, Iberia (Caldwell), Second Place; Alexis Shea, Richland (Luttrell), Third Place; Kamil Burch, Osage MS (Tompkins), Honorable Mention; and Clayton Elliott, Osage MS (Blevins), Honorable Mention.

Creative

Anneliese Brundin, Eldon CC (Henderson), First Place; Neveah Lee Jeffries, Osage HS (Tompkins), Second Place; Christina Koehn, Eldon CC (Henderson), Third Place; Siera Smith, Camdenton HS (Gibson), Honorable Mention; and Grace Edwards, Iberia (Caldwell), Honorable Mention.

Three-Dimensional Art

Kindergarten—3rd Grade

Kennedy Snelling, Camdenton Dogwood (Cramer), Best of Division; Addison Bradley, Osage UE (Glendenning), First Place; Eve Earp, Iberia (Swofford), Second Place; Ivy Zeller, Camdenton Dogwood (Cramer), Third Place; Journi Vail, Iberia (Swofford), Honorable Mention; and Josey Chancellor, Camdenton Dogwood (Cramer).

7th Grade—9th Grade

Savannah Hunter, Versailles (Pawling), Best of Division; Katherine Baumgartner, Versailles (Pawling), First Place; and Allie Biggs, Versailles (Pawling), Second Place.

10th Grade—12th Grade

Michelle Lucas, Osage (Greubel), Best of Division; Julianna Johnson, Versailles MCR-2 (Monroe), First Place; Julianna Johnson, Versailles HS (Pawling), Second Place; Carley Hambley, Osage (Greubel), Third Place; Annie Robinett, Iberia (Caldwell), Honorable Mention; Brianna Beard, Osage (Greubel), Honorable Mention; and Maddy Lawson, Iberia (Caswell), Honorable Mention.