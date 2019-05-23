Hancock says that the numbers he presented were something to look at, though not necessarily exact based on the data he was able to gather.

Though there were few significant announcements and motions made at Tuesday night’s Board of Aldermen meeting in Camdenton, one discussion may lead to changes in the use of a school supply tax in town. During the May 7 meeting, City Administrator Jeff Hancock brought forth the decision needing to be made by the city on the school sales tax holiday. Camdenton has previously opted out of the holiday, bringing in a source of revenue to the city. However, after showcasing the actual funds received on Tuesday, some aldermen are in favor of changing their minds.

Hancock says that the numbers he presented were something to look at, though not necessarily exact based on the data he was able to gather. In the previous year, the city was only able to gather $2473.65 from this 2% school supply tax. With Osage Beach announcing their decision to move forward in participating in sales tax holiday, Aldermen Eric Faes and Brenda Weir both made their recommendation to the board to do the same. Weir made the point that the number received wasn’t significant enough, while Faes was worried that Camdenton shoppers might take their spending elsewhere to avoid it.

The aldermen came to an unofficial agreement on the subject during the meeting and will move forward with putting a plan into motion at the next meeting in June.

Besides this discussion, the board closed public hearings on a number of medical marijuana rezoning laws and read through the first and second readings of the new ordinances. This includes the rezoning of Turner Parkway from C-2 to I-2. Mayor John McNabb says that the parkway is currently a “mess of zoning” and that this rezoning choice would clean up the area for further development.

Finally, Camdenton Police Department brought forth the request to apply for a COPS grant in joint effort with Camdenton R-III to receive funds for security upgrades on campus. This would include upgraded surveillance cameras and an overhaul of LCTC security systems. The board was needed to approve the grant attempt and act as a pass through for the grant itself.