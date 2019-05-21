Rains over the last 24 hours have the Harry S. Truman Lake elevation on the rise once again.

Rains over the last 24 hours have the Harry S. Truman Lake elevation on the rise once again. This afternoon, the elevation is 726.38' mean sea level; the lake is expected to increase to 730' msl by Friday this week, and to crest mid-week next week at 732.22 (with no additional rain). A number of Truman Lake parks are closed or partially closed due to flooding. Increased surveillance of the dam, which began at elevation 725.6' msl, continues at this time. Releases from Truman Dam ceased this morning due to flood conditions on the Missouri River.