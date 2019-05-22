Over the years, he has produced many fine art pieces that are in collections nationwide, including the Vatican.

John Ray will be the “Featured Artist of the Month” for June, 2019. The Lake Area Fine Art Academy & Galleria will host an Open House (Meet & Greet the Artist) in his honor June 1st from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. John Ray, Acrylic Painter, was born in Tucson, Arizona in 1950. He had artistic ability as a child and his parents enrolled him into the Quater School of Art at age 12 where he studied until he was 18 years old. He and his wife moved to Lake of the Ozarks in 2012. Over the years, he has produced many fine art pieces that are in collections nationwide, including the Vatican. John’s paintings are very diverse in subject matter using acrylic paint on canvas in a realistic style. His favorite quote is “Let the painting tell the story”.