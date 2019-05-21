The Lake Sun will post additional information as it becomes available.

For the second time in a matter of days, strong storms swept through Lake of the Ozarks Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday morning. In Camden County, law enforcement reported wind damage and heavy rains. The photo was taken in Montreal where strong winds were reported around 11:30 pm. The Lake Sun will post additional information as it becomes available. Be advised another weather front with the potential for severe weather is expected to move into the lake area this afternoon.