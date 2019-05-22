On the first day, participants will learn about child development and safety.

Lake Regional Health System invites baby sitters who are between the ages of 9 and 14 to a free two-day Supersitters child care class, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14.

On the first day, participants will learn about child development and safety, as well as how to manage mealtime, bath time, bedtime, temper tantrums and discipline. They also will learn about the characteristics of a successful sitter and the business aspect of babysitting.

On the second day, participants will learn basic lifesaving CPR and First Aid techniques.

Attendees should bring a sack lunch or plan to purchase lunch in the hospital cafeteria. Parents are welcome to attend.

Space is limited. Online registration is required, and participants must register separately for each day. To register, visit lakeregional.com/supersitter.

