The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Split Arrow Boutique at 1296 Bagnell Dam Blvd in Lake Ozark. The ribbon cutting took place on May 14th, 2019 at 4:30 pm. Attendees included Split Arrow Boutique staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. Split Arrow Boutique is located on the historic Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, established in 2017 by Krystin Smith. Split Arrow Boutique is your traditional boutique that brings an appealing mix of elegant and casual couture to the Lake of the Ozarks. Split Arrow Boutique offers fun and unique styles at a reasonable price. For more information, visit them on Facebook or call (573)-552-1515.