As a result of those investigations and patrol operations, officers issued six misdemeanor citations and made five felony arrests.

On the evening of Sat., May 18, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a saturation patrol on the Ivy Bend area of the county. Drug investigations were conducted at six separate residences. As a result of those investigations and patrol operations, officers issued six misdemeanor citations and made five felony arrests.

The following people were arrested and charged by the Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney:

Ashley Yazell, 23, of Stover, for possession of a controlled substance. Her bond is set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Brandon Smith, 22, of Sover, for delivery of a controlled substance. His bond is $35,000 cash or surety.

J Broderick Podalak, 57, of Stover, for possession of a controlled substance. Podalak’s bond is set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Sunshine Powell, 40, of Stover, for possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. Sunshine’s bond is set at $5,000 cash or surety.

Preston Powell, 46, of Stover, for possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. Preston’s bond is set at $20,000 cash or surety.