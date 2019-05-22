During the three-day event, participants and spectators continued to enjoy all that Bagnell Dam Strip has to offer.

The weather during the week leading up to the 31st annual Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals was questionable but it turned out to be fantastic for participants and spectators alike! During the three-day event, participants and spectators continued to enjoy all that Bagnell Dam Strip has to offer all the while enjoying the variety of makes and models of street rods, muscle cars, street machines and motorcycles from various years.

“An event of this magnitude takes a lot of planning and hard work, there are many entities and individuals to thank for their time and support including the 75+ volunteers, the City of Lake Ozark, Lake Ozark Fire Protection District, the Lake Ozark Police Department, our many sponsors as well as our Presenting Sponsor, Summer USA.” stated Lake Area Chamber Director, K.C. Cloke.

As the sun made its way out Saturday afternoon so did the crowd; participants and spectators enjoyed for its second year in a row an entertaining car smashing by Big Foot Monster Truck along with other various family activities.

The Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals finished the show on Sunday with its annual judging and awards.

Taking home, the “Best of Show” was Dave Orlikowski of Riverton, IL with his 1955 Chevrolet 210 Sedan. 49 other 1st and 2nd place awards were given for individual vehicle classes.

Be sure to save the date for the 32nd Annual Magic Dragon Street Meet Nationals to be held on May 1-3, 2020 on the Historic Bagnell Dam Strip! Registration will open on January 1 at www.MagicDragonCarShow.com.