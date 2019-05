The Bagnell Dam floodgates were opened this morning to relieve high water levels at the lake.

The Bagnell Dam floodgates were opened this morning to relieve high water levels at the lake. The Truman Dam has completely shut down discharge for the time being. The Osage River is currently on the rise. Drivers and citizens are asked to use caution in those areas.

Additional lake level information coming soon once data is available.